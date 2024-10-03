PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 446,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $853.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFLT. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

