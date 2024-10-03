PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $456.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.52. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennantPark Investment

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.