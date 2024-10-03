PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,922 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

