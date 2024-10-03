PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 0.7%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $167.17 and last traded at $168.34. 1,086,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,476,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.40.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 165,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
