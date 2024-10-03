Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Trading 17.2% Higher

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Perenti Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.
About Perenti
Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perenti
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.