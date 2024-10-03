Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.22 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.22 ($0.11). Approximately 89,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 103,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 million, a PE ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

