Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,750 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

