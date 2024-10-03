Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.12

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 298746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,667 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,233 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,179 shares during the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.