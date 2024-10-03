Peter Toth Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Toth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,583,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,679. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.