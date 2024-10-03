Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Down 12.8%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). 300,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 562,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).
Petrel Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.26.
About Petrel Resources
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
