Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Down 12.8%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). 300,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 562,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.26.

About Petrel Resources

(Get Free Report)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.