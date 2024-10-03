Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) were up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 15,175,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 12,076,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MATD

Petro Matad Price Performance

Petro Matad Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.16. The stock has a market cap of £38.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.24.

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.