Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) were up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 15,175,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 12,076,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.
