Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

TSE PRQ opened at C$1.44 on Thursday. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. The company has a market cap of C$179.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of C$23.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post 0.2041729 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Petrus Resources

In other Petrus Resources news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Corporate insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.