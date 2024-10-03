Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$17.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

PEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$38,583.00. In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$38,583.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,775 shares of company stock valued at $608,667 and sold 267,641 shares valued at $3,893,311. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$15.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$11.09 and a twelve month high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5599315 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 85.16%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also

