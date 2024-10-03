Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,439,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $2,171,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 174,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

