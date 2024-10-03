Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lowered by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,798,000 after buying an additional 2,241,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,593,000 after buying an additional 290,760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,561,000 after buying an additional 470,003 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,077,000 after purchasing an additional 238,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

