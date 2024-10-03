PharmChem, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:PCHM)

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

PharmChem Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PCHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. PharmChem has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

PharmChem Company Profile

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

