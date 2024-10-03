PharmChem, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:PCHM)

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
PharmChem Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PCHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. PharmChem has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.
PharmChem Company Profile
