Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 717,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 189,068 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,975,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 102,793 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 1.4 %

PAHC stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $881.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.