Philip Harrison Sells 240,000 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.78), for a total value of £1,036,800 ($1,386,837.88).
Philip Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.47), for a total value of £1,472,400 ($1,969,502.41).
Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BBY opened at GBX 427.60 ($5.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 415.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 389.30. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 291.60 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 445.60 ($5.96). The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.35) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Balfour Beatty
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.