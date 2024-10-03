Philip Harrison Sells 240,000 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.78), for a total value of £1,036,800 ($1,386,837.88).

Philip Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.47), for a total value of £1,472,400 ($1,969,502.41).

Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBY opened at GBX 427.60 ($5.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 415.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 389.30. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 291.60 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 445.60 ($5.96). The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.35) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

Further Reading

