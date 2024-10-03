Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3,687.7% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $1,242,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $17,878,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 105.47%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

