PHX Minerals (PHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, October 4th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PHX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.57.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

PHX Minerals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.47%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

