Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.99 and last traded at $46.08. Approximately 128,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 867,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. Stephens started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,856,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,024,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.