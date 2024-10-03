PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Trading Down 0.6%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.86. Approximately 52,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 21,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

