Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,536,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,139,942 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.50% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $63,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 59,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 75.9% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 59,076 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

