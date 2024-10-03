Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Up 0.7%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.52. 11,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 8,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Planet Green Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.45.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 52.91% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products.

