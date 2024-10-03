Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Up 9.6%

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.88 ($0.17). 535,507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 250,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.16).

Plexus Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.23. The company has a market capitalization of £15.10 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

