Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires 69,214 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 773.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,214 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Trinseo worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $30,500,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 507,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 93,050 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 425,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 338,318 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Trinseo Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.63. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.37). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

Insider Activity at Trinseo

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 462,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,864.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 265,600 shares of company stock valued at $748,084 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinseo

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.