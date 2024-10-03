Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 49,769 Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Luna Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LUNA opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.58. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

