Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Xencor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,116,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,570,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,793 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,530,000 after acquiring an additional 335,881 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 130.8% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 87,979 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

