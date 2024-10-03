Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 57,270 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

