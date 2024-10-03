Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Lantheus by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

