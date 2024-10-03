Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $164,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 501.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44,774 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SON opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SON. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

