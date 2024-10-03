Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $189,000 in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Grindr by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grindr by 9,055.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grindr in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Grindr by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, CAO Kye Chen sold 16,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $189,064.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

GRND stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Grindr had a negative net margin of 25.67% and a negative return on equity of 234.28%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

