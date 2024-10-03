Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $232,000 in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVMD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,126,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,419.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,337 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

