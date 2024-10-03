Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $199,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sempra by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SRE opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $84.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

