Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Penns Woods Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth $390,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

PWOD opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $180.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

