Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 858,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,856.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 858,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $36,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.62. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

