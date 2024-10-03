Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Genie Energy by 11,831.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Genie Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genie Energy

In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $63,173.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Genie Energy news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,632.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $63,173.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $439.79 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.09. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

