Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 145,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.61. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

