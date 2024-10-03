Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $937.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

