Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,357 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $71.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

