Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,888 Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Tobam increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

