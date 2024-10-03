Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 1,596 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arcosa by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

NYSE ACA opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $96.47.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,001.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,001.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

