Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,445,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,494,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 209,630 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP boosted its stake in Cognex by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 487,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 112,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 1.41. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $53.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,950.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

