Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 189,240 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after buying an additional 1,334,550 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Constellium by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,662,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,046,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Constellium by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after buying an additional 257,618 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,902,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after buying an additional 234,756 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CSTM opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Constellium’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

