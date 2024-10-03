Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 25,855 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,626 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $138.37.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.