Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205,052 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.