Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,033 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after buying an additional 258,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after buying an additional 109,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 91,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 571,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

