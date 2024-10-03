Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Visteon worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Visteon by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VC opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $136.80.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

