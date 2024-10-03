Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,158 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,157,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 142.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 60,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 58.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHP. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.53. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.36 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.