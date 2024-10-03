Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.61 Million Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 1,104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 532,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Himax Technologies worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 753,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,817,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 541,106 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $948.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.42%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

